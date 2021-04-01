Bridge replacement to start in Broadtop Township

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work to replace the bridge that carries Route 1034 (Longs Run Road) in Broadtop Township will start April 5, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

On April 5, the contractor will start widening the shoulder at the intersection of Routes 915 (Sandy Run Road) and 1034 (Longs Run Road) under daylight flagging operations. Then, they will place a concrete barrier on Route 915 to move traffic to one lane.

Starting April 6, traffic on Route 915 at Longs Run Road will be controlled by temporary traffic signals. In July, there will be a traffic detour for about two weeks. The detour is approximately 10 miles and follows the roads listed below:

Route 915 (Sandy Run Road)

Route 26

Route 1036

T-551 (Mosquito Hollow Road)

Rout 1034 (Longs Run Road)

T-583 (Leighty Road)

Drivers could experience delays for up to 10 minutes and should use caution when driving through the work areas, This project costs $1.4 million and is expected to be completed by early September. All work is weather dependent.