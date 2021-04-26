Bringing new life to the Flight 93 memorial

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A group of volunteers continued a major initiative at a memorial in Somerset County during National Park Week.

Around 200 people came to the Flight 93 National Memorial Park to plant thousands of trees across the area as a part of a reforestation project that began back in 2012. Organizers hope to eventually bring 150,000 trees to the park with around 130,000 planted so far.



But according to Public Information Officer Katherine Hostetler, planting these trees means much more than just the reforestation efforts. Hostetler said this is also a living memorial.

“Every tree that we plant is a seed of hope and inspiration for future generations that the scarred landscape that was once here as this date of September 11th was very scarred in our minds, it will continue to grow and eventually flourish,” Hostetler said.

To follow health and safety guidelines, volunteers worked in shifts to plant the trees to avoid gathering.