Bringing Christmas early: Local business, law enforcement team up to deliver gifts to families in need

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — It may be hard to believe, but Christmas is nearly two months away, and a local business is asking for your help to make it special for area families.

For five years now, Professionals Auto Body has teamed up with Blair County law enforcement, and Santa Claus, to deliver gifts to families and nursing homes residents.

Related Content Santa and police surprise local boy

Due to the pandemic, more people don’t have a job or are just getting back to work.

“Some of them don’t have the money to buy for their kids. Last year we experienced, they didn’t even have enough to put food on the table. You wouldn’t think these things are going on out there, but they are,” Ron Perretta from Professionals Auto Body said.

Monetary donations, along with gift cards, unwrapped toys, and other gifts can be dropped off at Professionals Auto Body in Duncansville.