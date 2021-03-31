Bridgework to start in Jenner Township, minor delays possible

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work to replace two bridges on Route 985 in Jenner Township will start April 6, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

Minor delays are possible during the course of the project over the next few weeks. Work will be done under daylight flagging operations. Motorists should be alert for construction personnel and equipment within the work zones.

The two bridges being fixed are the single-span concrete bridge near the intersection of T-721 (Pelesky Road) and the single-span bridge near the intersection of T-586 (Brehm Road). The entire project covers two separate work zones, which will require long-term traffic control and detours of approximately five miles each. The detours will be placed at a later date and not before June 6, according to PennDOT.

Overall work on this project costs $1.6 million. It is expected to be completed by September. All work is weather dependent.