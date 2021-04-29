Bridge work to begin on Route 555

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that a rehabilitation job on a bridge in Benezette Township will start May 3.

Drivers on Dents Run Road will use a temporary roadway to move through the work zone in an alternating traffic pattern. The traffic pattern will be controlled by temporary signals.

The existing bridge was built in 1940 and carries an average of 700 vehicles daily. The bridge work will consist of replacing the superstructure to improve its condition rating.

PennDOT will announce updates on the project as it advances.