Bridge work to begin on I-99 in Centre County, delays expected

(WTAJ) — PennDOT is alerting drivers of bridgework on I-99 in Benner Township that will start on Monday.

PennDOT expects the bridge preservation work on Interstate 99 in Benner Township, Centre County, to begin Monday, October 4. This work will improve a bridge spanning a tributary of Spring Creek approximately one mile east of State College from a condition rating of fair to good.

The contractor will utilize a rolling roadblock on October 4 while raising the bridge off the beam seat that could result in stopped and slowed traffic within the work zone while the work takes place. The rolling roadblock will only be in effect on October 4.

The contractor will also implement a single lane closure on October 4 through October 11. The lane closure will allow the contractor to remove and replace the anchor bolts at the beam. PennDOT expects work on this bridge to be complete by Monday, October 11

Drivers are encouraged to “Know Before They Go” by checking conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511PA.com.