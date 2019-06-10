Bridge work to begin in Benner Township

BELLEFONTE, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced today that they will begin work to remove a bridge and start pipe installation on Route 550(Buffalo Run Road) in Benner Township.

The work is set to begin on Monday, June 17 and a detour will be in effect during the whole project. The detour will use North Fillmore Road/Purdue Mountain (Route 3008) and Armagast Road (Route 3006).

PennDOT reports that residents living along Bloom lane will be able to access their homes during the work.

The project is expected to be completed on July 3. They announced they will re-open the road earlier if work progress allows it.

Drivers can always check conditions on more than 40,000 roadway miles by visiting www.511pa.com, 24 hours a day.

