CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — This weekend, drivers in Clearfield County may need to plan for alternate routes as bridge work continues.

Starting Friday, August 16 and lasting into Saturday, Shiloh Road (State Route 1020) will be temporarily closed.

Crews will be working to replace two bridges on I-80 in Clearfield. The bridges span from Shiloh Road to Mile Market 125 in Bedford Township.

A detour will be in place.