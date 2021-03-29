Bridge work begins on Route 4004, Goods Lane

HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Monday announced Cottles Asphalt Maintenance, LLC of Everett, will begin work on one of two bridges included in a pavement preservation project of approximately 2.7 miles of Route 4004 (Goods Lane) and 58th Street in Blair and Allegheny townships and the City of Altoona.

On Monday, the contractor will be implementing a long-term single lane closure so rehabilitation and preservation work can begin on the Mill Run bridge that is located along Route 4004 (Goods Lane). This structure is located in the area of Texas Hotdogs and Subway.

Traffic will be controlled by temporary portable traffic signals that will be in place until mid-June. Minor delays are possible as the signals cycle.

Overall work on this project consists of milling and resurfacing, drainage improvements, guide rail upgrades, signing, traffic signal upgrades, ADA ramps, tree trimming, the rehabilitation of two existing bridge structures and other miscellaneous construction as needed.

All work on this $3.7 million project is expected to be completed by mid-August 2021. All work is weather dependent.