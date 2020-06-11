Bridge replacement will cause detours in Cambria County

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT has announced a bridge replacement in Scalp Level Borough that will cause detours and delays for drivers in the area.

The Main Street Bridge will be replaced starting on Monday, June 15, 2020, which will cause traffic to use a detour and possibly slowing the traffic flow.

On Monday, the contractor will begin work under intermittent flagging operations. Beginning Friday, June 19th the contractor will implement a 5.2 mile signed detour that will follow Route 3015 (Main Street/Locust Street/1st Street), Route 3006 (Eisenhower Boulevard), and Route 56 (Scalp Avenue) to Scalp Level and back to Route 3015 (Main Street).

All work on this $1.9 million project is expected to be completed by November 15, 2020, for this construction season, with an overall completion date of March 2021.