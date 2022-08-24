SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that construction work will replace the bridge that carries Route 601 (Seanor Road) over Shade Creek in Paint Township.

The work is scheduled to start on Monday, Aug. 29. Beginning Monday, daylight traffic will be controlled by flagging operations through September 11, while the contractor builds a temporary construction access road and places long-term traffic control signals and detour route signs.

Delays are possible while temporary signals are placed.

Traffic will then follow a 14-mile detour starting Monday, September 12. Southbound traffic will along Route 56 (Scalp Avenue), Route 219, and Route 403 back to Route 601 (Seanor Road). Northbound drivers will follow Route 601 (Seanor Road) to Route 403, Old Cider Press Road, Route 219, and Route 56 (Scalp Avenue) back to Route 601 (Seanor Road).

During this time, the contractor will demolish the existing bridge and build the new bridge superstructure. The detour will be in place until Wednesday, Oct. 5, at which time, short-term flagging operations could resume for any necessary minor work.

Additional work on this project includes the placement of new drainage, new guide rails and minor roadway approach work.

This $1.6 million project is being completed by HRI, Inc., of State College and is expected to be finished by November 2022. All work is weather dependent.