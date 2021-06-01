Bridge replacement to begin in Huntingdon County

HUNTINGDON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced that beginning Monday, June 7 on Route 1013 (Ewing Road) over Henry’s Run Bridge in Barree Township.

The bridge will be closed during construction causing an eight-mile signed detour route for a period of eight to ten weeks. The detour route will follow Route 305, Route 1013 (Ewing Road) and Route 1008 (Myton Road).

The replacement is expected to be completed by mid-August.