Bridge replacement set to begin in Blair County

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — PennDOT announced work will begin to replace the Route 4002 (Sugar Run Road) bridge over Sugar Run in Allegheny Township, Blair County.

On Thursday, July 15, the contractor will set a 17-mile detour that will route traffic from Route 4002 (Sugar Run Road) to Route 764, to Route 22, to Tunnelhill Street, and back to Route 4002 (Sugar Run Road). This detour will be in place until the end of October when the project is expected to be completed.

This project consists of the replacement of the existing single-span reinforced concrete deck I-beam bridge with a single-span composite steel rolled beam bridge. Work will also include guiderail and drainage improvements, minor roadway approach work and other miscellaneous construction, as needed.

The .124-mile project has an estimated cost of approximately $735,000.

