PennDOT: Bridge replacement project to affect traffic in Tyrone

BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge replacement project is scheduled to take place next week in the Borough of Tyrone and is expected to temporarily affect the flow of traffic the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced Wednesday.

Work on the Hutchinson Run Bridge on Route 4027 and East Pleasant Valley Boulevard is expected to begin on Monday, Feb. 21 when Kukurin Contracting, Inc., of Export will start relocating sewer lines in phases. The project consists of replacing the bridge, utility upgrades, drainage improvements, and guide rail and roadway upgrades.

PennDOT is asking drivers to be cautious while driving through the work area as traffic will be controlled by flaggers and moved through temporary lane shifts. The project will reportedly cost $1.4 million and is expected to be completed sometime in September.

More information can be found by visiting PennDOT’s website.