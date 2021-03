BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge replacement project over Sandy Creek Bridge in Southampton Township will start April 5.

The bridge is located on Route 3007 (Black Valley Road). The project will reduce traffic to a single lane with a temporary traffic signal. Minor delays are possible as the signals cycle, according to PennDOT. In addition, vehicle width will be limited to 12 feet.

All work on this project is expected to be completed by October.