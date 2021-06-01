Bridge replacement in Somerset County to begin June 7

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced a bridge replacement will begin Monday, June 7 and continue through September.

The bridge construction will be on Route 985 (Somerset Pike) over a Tributary to Beaverdam Run in Jenner Township.

On June 7, a detour will be in place for the Route 985 bridge, near the T-721 intersection (Pelesky Road). The six-mile detour will use Route 985 (Somerset Pike), Route 4023 (Million Dollar Highway) and Route 30 (Lincoln Highway). The detour will be in place until Friday, July 2.

Motorists should expect delays and are urged to use caution while in the work zone.