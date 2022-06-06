BLAIR COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bridge replacement work will soon be taking place in Blair County.

Contractor Wen-Brooke Contracting of Three Springs will begin work on Monday, June 13 on West Loop Road in Frankstown Township. An 8.1-mile detour will be implemented following Reservoir Road, Tel-Power Road, Locke Mountain Road, and West Loop Road.

The project reportedly costs $996,818 and will also consist of drainage, guiderail and any other needed construction.

All work on the project is expected to finish by October of this year. More information on the bridge replacement can be found on PennDOT’s website.