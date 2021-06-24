Bridge repairment to begin in Clearfield and Cameron Co.

CLEARFIELD AND CAMERON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerts drivers of roadwork that will begin to repair two bridges, one in Clearfield County, and one in Cameron County.

Clearfield County

Starting Monday, June 28, work will begin on the Route 1009 (Deer Creek Road) bridge. Traffic control will consist of single-lane phases with temporary, self-regulating stop signs.

Cameron County

Starting in mid-to-late July, work will begin on the Route 2001 (Wykroff Run Road) bridge. Traffic control will consist of alternating traffic patterns controlled by temporary traffic signals.

Both bridges are expected to be completed by the end of October.