Bridge repair in Clearfield County to cause 35-mile detour, delays

CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) alerted motorists of a repair to the Karthaus Truss Bridge that will require a 3-week closure and detour.

A 35-mile detour around the closure will use Route 879, Route 1011 (Rolling Stone Road), Route 53 and Route 144. The detour will begin, Sept. 13 and last through Oct. 1.

The bridge spans the west branch of the Susquehanna River on Route 879 in the village of Karthaus. The steel truss bridge is 410 feet long, dates from 1937, and carries an average of 1,050 vehicles each day.

Upon closer inspection, repair plans for the bridge deck have been expanded. A latex overlay will now be applied to the bridge deck to provide a long-term repair and improve the longevity of the deck. Closing the bridge to traffic will help ensure a high-quality result.