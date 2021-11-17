Bridge inspections to cause lane closures in Blair, Huntingdon Counties

(WTAJ) — Norfolk Southern Railroad announced the partial closure of two roads in Blair County and Huntingdon County for overhead bridge inspections.

In Blair County, Route 764 will be closed in Duncansville on Monday, Nov. 22. In Huntingdon County, Penn Street on Route 26 will be closed also on Monday, Nov. 22. At both locations, one lane will be closed at a time for an hour or less.

The length of closure is dependent on weather conditions and equipment.

