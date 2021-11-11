Bridge in Saxton dedicated to Vietnam War veteran

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The community in Saxton came together on Veterans Day to honor and dedicate a bridge to a local man who gave his life in the Vietnam War.



U.S. Army Sergeant Charles Warsing graduated from Tussey Mountain High School in 1961. He joined the peace corps in 1964 and was drafted in April 1967. He was killed in action during the Vietnam War.



Sergeant Warsing earned the silver star, bronze star and the purple heart. And now, a sign in his memory sits on this bridge, forever sending a message for those who pass by.



“It triggers not just the remembrance of those who have gone on before, but how we should be living our lives every day and our actions be worthy of their sacrifice,” Rep. Jesse Topper (R-78) said.

Ronald Pawuk is a veteran himself: he was instrumental in getting not only this bridge dedicated but also a pavilion named after a WWII veteran. He hopes these dedications are a reminder for future generations.



“I’d like them to think of all of our veterans over the last couple 100 years that did do the ultimate sacrifice and what they were actually fighting for our rights and privileges in the United States,” Pawuk said.