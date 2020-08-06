Bridge in Johnstown named dedicated to fallen soldier

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge in Cambria County was dedicated to a fallen soldier this morning in Johnstown.

The bridge overlooking Solomon Run was officially designated as the Seaman Apprentice Kenneth D. Scaife Memorial Bridge.

Scaife was a Johnstown High graduate who joined the Navy at the age of 19 and served in the Vietnam War.

He was declared missing or killed in action in 1973.

“It’s sort of a closure because I don’t think they recognized enough veterans that were missing in action,” said Russell Scaife, brother of Scaife.

Today would have been Kenneth Scaife’s 67th birthday and his brother hopes more veterans from the Vietnam War will be recognized like his brother for their service.