Bridgework causes detour in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Work on a bridge on T-561 (Foster Road) in Cambria County will begin May 3, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT).

A 2.6-mile detour will follow Foster Road to Fiske Road, Route 53 and Van Ormer Road. The detour is expected to be in place June 8, according to PennDOT.

Work continues on T-352 (Lake Road) over the South Fork Branch of the Little Conemaugh River. Overall work on both structures will include the removal of the existing roadway surface, the placement of a new composite concrete deck, elimination of open barrier joints, and minor substructure repairs. The overall project is expected to be completed by August and costs over $800k.