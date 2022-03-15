CLEARFIELD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Starting on March 22 a temporary bridge on Interstate 80 (Woodland/Shawville Interchange) will be demolished, which will affect travel on Route 970, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced.

The bridge demolition will require Route 970 at the interchange to be closed, which will implement a 9.6-mile detour using Route 322 and Route 879. The detour will start at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 22, and run through 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 24. PennDOT says that depending on the progress, Route 970 could open earlier than announced.

The project, which replaced the I-80 bridges spanning Route 970 is also reconstructing the on/off ramps, implementing drainage, and paving improvements, as well as adding guide rails. Francis J. Polo, Inc. of Clarion is the contractor and the job costs $17.9 million dollars, and is expected to finish in October 2022.