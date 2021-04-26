PennDOT: Bridge demolition to cause road closure in Clearfield

CLEARFIELD, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) issued an update Monday on its Interstate 80 Woodland/Shawville Interchange project.

Traffic is being diverted onto a temporary bridge spanning Route 970 starting Thursday, April 29, with the demolition of the existing westbound bridge beginning on Monday, May 3.

The demolition will require the contractor to close Route 970 at the interchange and implement a 9.6-mile detour using Route 322 and Route 879. The detour will remain in effect through 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, May 5. Drivers are advised to choose alternate routes during this time.

Overall work on the project consists of replacing the bridges spanning Route 970, approach paving, reconstruction of the on/off ramps, drainage improvements, paving, guide rail installation, pavement marking, and miscellaneous construction on Route 970.

Work is expected to continue through the 2021 and 2022 construction seasons with an anticipated completion date near the end of October 2022. All work is weather and schedule-dependent.