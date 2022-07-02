JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ)– State Rep. Jim Rigby (R-Johnstown) held a bridge dedication for a veteran who lost their life during active duty in 2007.

The dedication took place on Saturday at 11 a.m. at the Washington Street bridge, of the SFC Raymond R. Buchan Memorial Bridge. Buchan is a Johnstown native who served in the United States Army for 16 years. He then died during active duty in Ta’meem, west of Baghdad, Iraq.

In 2019, Rigby wrote the legislation for House Bill 1595, which designated the part of Washington Street that crosses the Stonycreek River by Sargent’s Stadium at the Point in honor of SFC Buchan.

“While the signage on the bridge has been in place for quite a while, family issues and the COVID-19 pandemic prevented us from being able to hold a dedication ceremony,” Rigby said. “We finally have an opportunity to gather family and friends in one place and officially recognize SFC Buchan.”

United States Army veteran Eric Hawes was the guest speaker for Saturday’s event.