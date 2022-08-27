SUMMERHILL, Pa. (WTAJ)– A Cambria County bridge was dedicated Saturday morning to honor the life of a fallen first responder, hosted by State Representative Frank Burns.

Janice Keen-Livingston was killed while responding to a motor vehicle accident in 2015. The Main Street Bridge will now be known as the Janice Keen-Livingston First Responders Memorial Bridge.

Burns says that he feels the name is appropriate, as it not only honors Janice’s life but all of the other first responders’ work that often goes unnoticed.

“We approached the family about recognizing the life of Janice Kenn-Livingston because of the incident that happened where she lost her life while trying to serve others,” says Burns. “We thought it would be a good idea to memorialize a bridge for her in honor of all first responders who put their lives in danger.”

The event was held at the Summerhill Fire Department, right down the road from the bridge.