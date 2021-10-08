Bridge dedicated to Cambria County man killed in WWII

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A bridge ceremony was hosted today, Oct. 8, by state Rep. Frank Burns (D-Cambria) for a Dysert man that was killed in the sinking of a U.S. ship during World War Two.

The bridge on Route 53 that oversees Lost Creek in Dean Township was named Seaman 2nd Class Louis J. Benzie WWII Memorial Bridge in honor of Benzie. He was 18 when he was killed during the sinking of the U.S.S. Maddox in 1944. The destroyer ship was conducting its anti-submarine patrol during the invasion of Italy in 1944.

“It’s gratifying to see that this Cambria County hero will be forever recognized for his selfless and heroic service,” said Burns. “We can do no better than to honor those who died so we can remain free and safe. This is a great tribute to a man who fought for our country and whose life was cut too short “

Benzie’s family, local veterans, local veterans’ organizations, a high school marching band and others joined Burns for the ceremony.