SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A bridge in Somerset County is temporarily closing for maintenance.

County commissioners announced Tuesday the Shaffer Bridge in Conemaugh Township will be closing on Tuesday, July 5. The bridge that spans Covered Bridge Road over Bens Creek will be detoured for repairs to the timber covered bridge.

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

Shaffer Bridge will remain closed for 30 days or until the project is complete.