DEFIANCE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Representative Jesse Topper will honor U.S. Army Ranger Sgt. David Leon Barber, on Monday, September 28 at 11 a.m. in a ceremony held in the parking lot at 125 Hitchens Road.

Sgt. Barber, a native of Defiance, served with the 75th Ranger Regiment, 1st Brigade, and 5th Infantry Division during the Vietnam War.

He gave his life in service to the country at age 21, and on December 21, 1969, the helicopter he was in was shot down in South Vietnam.