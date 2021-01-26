Brewery revises plan to open in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — A new distillery is coming to Bedford County and it’s expected to bring dozens of jobs to the community, but after finding out their original plan will no longer work, they’re looking at new options.

Dalesmen Distillery and Brewery was hoping to open up in the building on Pitt Street, but due to the cost it would take to remodel, those plans are shifting.

“There’s a lot of moving pieces here we aren’t abandoning the building downtown, but we are recognizing the fact that everything we wanted to do in that building is cost prohibited,” generally manager for Dalesmen Distillery and Brewery, Sara Letzo said.

Downtown Bedford Inc was granted $350,000 from the DCED anchor building grant to renovate the building Dalesmen was originally supposed to be.

The brewery was hoping to use this loan to build their main facility, but the co-founder, Derek Dowler said the money will not stop them from opening.

“That grant money is not the do-all and end-all for us, that was something we applied for but we have other lines of funding that we are working regardless of where we end up,” Dowler said.

They are looking to build a new facility near the bedford airport.

“I think as a fellow business owner they are going to make the decisions they need to make to make sure they have a good stable business platform so whether they are out but the airport or they are in here, either way, it’s really going to bring a great experience for people here in the county,” owner of Olde Bedford Brewing, David Heller said.

But once they open their main facility the location in downtown could still be in the picture.

“And then hopefully grow into the building downtown that we originally had planned on being our main facility,” Letzo said.

And if they are able to make it work, it could benfit the community.

“Once the moneys paid back then the money stays in the community so their able to create a microloan program and help other businesses get started and do renovations and do what they need to do,” Letzo said.

Dalesmen Distillery and Brewery is now looking to open its new facility by early 2022.