BREAKING: Woman chokes, has seizure at popular Altoona restaurant

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Earlier today, an elderly woman choked on her lunch while eating at the popular Altoona restaurant Mama Randazzo’s.

A regular of the place, she was one of the first customers of the day with her daughter.

Staff attempted the Heimlich maneuver, but she soon started to have a seizure. Fire and AMED responded at 11:45 a.m. and took the woman to UPMC.

The staff, shaken up by the events, took to Facebook to offer prayers to the family, and to inform customers that they will remain closed for the rest of the day.