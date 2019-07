LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police have reported a vehicle crash on State Route 150 (N. Eagle Valley Road) in Centre County that has left a section of it closed.

The closure stretches from Sayers Dam Road until Main Street/Monument Orviston Road in Beech Creek Borough, Clinton County.

All traffic should look for alternate routes. Police do not have a current timetable for the road to re-open.