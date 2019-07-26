Train derails at Horseshoe Curve

CREDIT: SARAH BLACKIE

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — At approximately 4:10 p.m. today, six rail cars on a westbound Norfolk Southern train derailed near the Horse Shoe Curve in Altoona.

The cars that derailed were all empty and remain upright.

The mixed-freight was en route from Enola to Conway, Pennsylvania, when the incident took place.

No injuries were reported and there wasn’t any release of hazardous materials.

Norfolk Southern personnel are on-site working to coordinate cleanup and recovery efforts.

Regular operations continue on the adjacent mainline tracks.