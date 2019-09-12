BREAKING: State Police search for suspect in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — State Police in Punxsutawney a seeking 39-year-old Ryan Dennis Synder after he fired a gun into an occupied building the evening of September 11, 2019.

Snyder, described as 5 foot 9 inches tall, roughly 200lbs with a muscular build, has short brown/gray hair and blue eyes. He also has a full beard and was last known to be wearing dark clothing.

RYAN DENNIS SNYDER

Snyder was reported to be fleeing from a domestic incident when he shot the gun near 459 Sandy Hill Road, Ringgold Township in Jefferson County.

Ryan Dennis Snyder is believed to still be in the area, hiding in a wooded area near the Jefferson/Armstrong County lines.

Police report that Snyder should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached. Snyder has reportedly threatened suicide and might be injured at this time.

Several Troopers, as well as the State Police Special Emergency Response Team, are searching the area for Snyder and if you see him or have information on his location, you’re asked to call State Police at 814-938-0510 or call 9-1-1.