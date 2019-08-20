Police investigating stabbing in downtown Altoona

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police are investigating a stabbing that occurred in the 1500 block of 13th Ave. in Altoona this afternoon.

According to police, one male victim was transported to UPMC Altoona with critical injuries.

A male suspect fled the scene and has not been located.

One of the witnesses who knew the victim says that he was helping her and a group of friends move some furniture when an unknown individual came around the corner and stabbed the victim in the neck.

The suspect was not known by any of the witnesses.

Officials did not release any further information.