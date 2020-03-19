Breaking down life-sustaining businesses, what is staying open?

(WTAJ) – Earlier on Thursday, Governer Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close at 8 p.m. Thursday to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

In the press release, Wolf said enforcement actions will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday for businesses that do not close physical locations.

The Governers Office also issued a breakdown of what industries are and are not considered life-sustaining businesses.

We have put together a quick breakdown of some of the main industries viewers may be wondering about.

Construction : All subsectors that fall under construction are required to stop operations.

: All subsectors that fall under construction are required to stop operations. Retail Trade: Gas Stations and Grocery Stores will remain open but, Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores, Sporting Goods, Hobby, Book, & Music Stores will close

Gas Stations and Grocery Stores will remain open but, Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores, Sporting Goods, Hobby, Book, & Music Stores will close Hospitality: Full-Service Restaurants and Limited-Service Eating Places can continue to operate as takeout only

Full-Service Restaurants and Limited-Service Eating Places can continue to operate as takeout only Manufacturing: Industry groups that will continue to operate include Food/beverage Manufacturing and paper manufacturing. Textile, clothing and tobacco manufacturing will stop operations.

Industry groups that will continue to operate include Food/beverage Manufacturing and paper manufacturing. Textile, clothing and tobacco manufacturing will stop operations. Transportation and Warehousing: General & Specialized Freight Trucking, Postal Service, will continue operating.

General & Specialized Freight Trucking, Postal Service, will continue operating. Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers: Automobile Dealers and Other Motor Vehicle Dealers will close. Automotive Parts, Accessories, and Tire Stores will remain open.

Automobile Dealers and Other Motor Vehicle Dealers will close. Automotive Parts, Accessories, and Tire Stores will remain open. Education and Health Services: Subsectors that will continue operation include Ambulatory Health Care Services, Hospitals, Nursing & Residential Care Facilities and Social Assistance. Day Care Services are considered Social Assistance but, will remain closed.

Subsectors that will continue operation include Ambulatory Health Care Services, Hospitals, Nursing & Residential Care Facilities and Social Assistance. Day Care Services are considered Social Assistance but, will remain closed. Natural Resources and Mining: Industry groups that will stop operations include Forestry and Logging and Mining

Industry groups that will stop operations include Forestry and Logging and Mining Natural Resources and Mining: Industry groups that will continue operating include Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping, crop and animal production

Industry groups that will continue operating include Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping, crop and animal production Leisure and Hospitality: RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks and Recreational Camps, Rooming and Boarding Houses will operate as residential only.

