Breaking down life-sustaining businesses, what is staying open?

(WTAJ) – Earlier on Thursday, Governer Wolf ordered all non-life-sustaining businesses to close at 8 p.m. Thursday to help slow the spread of COVID-19.
In the press release, Wolf said enforcement actions will begin at 12:01 a.m. Saturday for businesses that do not close physical locations.
The Governers Office also issued a breakdown of what industries are and are not considered life-sustaining businesses.
We have put together a quick breakdown of some of the main industries viewers may be wondering about.
- Construction: All subsectors that fall under construction are required to stop operations.
- Retail Trade: Gas Stations and Grocery Stores will remain open but, Clothing & Clothing Accessories Stores, Sporting Goods, Hobby, Book, & Music Stores will close
- Hospitality: Full-Service Restaurants and Limited-Service Eating Places can continue to operate as takeout only
- Manufacturing: Industry groups that will continue to operate include Food/beverage Manufacturing and paper manufacturing. Textile, clothing and tobacco manufacturing will stop operations.
- Transportation and Warehousing: General & Specialized Freight Trucking, Postal Service, will continue operating.
- Motor Vehicle & Parts Dealers: Automobile Dealers and Other Motor Vehicle Dealers will close. Automotive Parts, Accessories, and Tire Stores will remain open.
- Education and Health Services: Subsectors that will continue operation include Ambulatory Health Care Services, Hospitals, Nursing & Residential Care Facilities and Social Assistance. Day Care Services are considered Social Assistance but, will remain closed.
- Natural Resources and Mining: Industry groups that will stop operations include Forestry and Logging and Mining
- Natural Resources and Mining: Industry groups that will continue operating include Fishing, Hunting, and Trapping, crop and animal production
- Leisure and Hospitality: RV (Recreational Vehicle) Parks and Recreational Camps, Rooming and Boarding Houses will operate as residential only.