BREAKING: A woman and child killed in a house fire

CLEARFIELD COUNTY (WTAJ) — Two people are dead after a house fire on Jury street in Lawrence Township early Monday morning.

The Clearfield County Coroner has confirmed to us that a 52 year old Mary Beth Erickson and a 6 year old girl have both died as a result of the fire.

We are also told 2 patients were taken to a Pittsburgh hospital. their conditions are currently unknown.

Crews were first called out to the scene around 2:30 A.M. At least 8 companies responded.

We are continuing to gather information and will bring it to you as we get it.

