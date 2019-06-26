BREAKING: Airplane bounced off Runway at University Park Airport

UPDATE: 3:03 p.m. The plane has been taken from the runway.

It was a Piper Seneca twin-engine plane with four passengers coming in from Springfield, Massachusetts. No injuries were reported and the runway is open again with American and Delta flights beginning to board.

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Initial reports are that a twin-engine plane bounced off the runway at University Park airport when trying to land.

An incoming flight was diverted to the Harrisburg Airport until it’s clear to return to University Park Airport.

