Breakfast for dinner: Altoona church to host pancake dinner

ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ)– Who doesn’t love breakfast for dinner? Well, enjoy some plus donate towards Penn State’s THON 2022 with a pancake dinner coming to a local church in Altoona.

On Feb. 2 the Altoona Benefiting THON (ABT) will be having a pancake dinner at the First Church of Christ located at 113 Good Shepherd Road. There will also be other refreshments available.

Tickets are $5 for students and $8 for adults and will be available at the door. Profit earned will be going towards THON 2022.