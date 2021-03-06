Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys receives $70,000 grant

SAINT MARYS, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys was awarded $70,000, from the St. Marys Area United Way organization.

The club says the grant will help to fund the non profit organizations operational expenses. At 98-years-old, it is the oldest rural boys and girls club in the country.

The Boys and Girls Club’s CEO tells WTAJ this money is vital in keeping the club running.

“Without the support from St. Marys Area United Way, the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys wouldn’t be able to operate and serve as many kids as we do,” said Joe Jacob, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of St. Marys.

The club currently serves 63 youth members, and over 300 members in total, offering after school activities and education resources to students.

Applications for summer registration are currently being accepted.