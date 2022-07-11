CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — An 18-year-old from Chester County in eastern Pennsylvania has been accused of assaulting and strangling his girlfriend in her Penn State dorm room, according to University Police.

Preston Julian Brindle, 18, of Spring City, is facing felony charges after witnesses were able to get into the woman’s dorm and force him to leave Friday, July 8.

The woman told police that Brindle got a look on his face earlier that night that she recognized from the last time he hit her. She said she tried to walk away and even told Brindle that she wants to break up with him, but Brindle reportedly refused to let that happen. Brindle ended up following her back to her dorm room.

Brindle reportedly refused to let her use the bathroom because it would give her a chance to call for help. She said he also sat on her and in an attempt to take her phone, he strangled her with his hand around her throat. According to the complaint, she told police he covered her nose and mouth with his hand to hinder her breathing at one point.

The woman said Brindle also began to sexually assault her at one point.

The woman told police that she was able to bite his fingers while he tried to get her phone and when he removed his hand from her mouth, she yelled. Other people in the hall came to see what was going on.

She was able to escape from Brindle just long enough to open the door. After he slammed it shut again, the witnesses were able to get in and force Brindle to leave as University Park Police were dispatched just after midnight.

Brindle was placed in Centre County Prison on $115,000 bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for July 20.