Missing State College Juvenile found safe

UPDATE — The Missing Juvenile in State College has been found safe according to State College Police.

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police in State College are searching for a 10-year-old boy they say went missing.

The juvenile reportedly went missing in the south State College Borough Area and was last seen around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning at his home.

He’s 4’08” tall and was last seen wearing a grey Penn State Football hooded sweatshirt and grey pants with a stripe down the side.

Anyone with information or the whereabouts of this child are asked to contact State College Police Department at (814) 234-7150 or call 911.