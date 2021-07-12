Boy in hospital after Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after state police say he was hit by a car while riding a dirt bike in East Saint Clair Township.

According to state police, the boy was traveling on Reynoldsville Road at 6:36 p.m. July 9 when he attempted to cross over to the other side of the road and entered the roadway in front of a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.

The boy was thrown from the vehicle and state police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital for his injuries. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.