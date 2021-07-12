Boy in hospital after Bedford County crash

BEDFORD COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 7-year-old boy is in the hospital after state police say he was hit by a car while riding a dirt bike in East Saint Clair Township.
According to state police, the boy was traveling on Reynoldsville Road at 6:36 p.m. July 9 when he attempted to cross over to the other side of the road and entered the roadway in front of a vehicle traveling in the opposite direction.
The boy was thrown from the vehicle and state police said he was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash. He was transported to UPMC Children’s Hospital for his injuries. The severity of the injuries is unknown at this time.
Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter for the latest local news, weather and community events that matter to you.