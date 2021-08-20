PennDOT: Box culvert delivery delayed by storm in Elk County

ELK COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) Friday rescheduled the delivery of a box culvert in Elk County due to Tropical Storm Fred.

Flooding and road closures caused by the storm forced the delivery date to be moved to Thursday, Aug. 27. PennDOT says traffic delays could potentially occur as the project contractor Horizon Construction Group, Inc. unloads the culvert sections at the job site along Route 949 in Spring Creek Township.

Work on the project began in mid-June to replace an existing steel arch bridge that carries an average of 340 vehicles each day.

PennDOT says the replacement will improve the condition rating of the bridge and expects work to be completed by late October. The project will reportedly cost $1.1 million.

Additional information about the project can be found on PennDOT’s website.