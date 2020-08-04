Bougie Hair Care Essentials & More holds ribbon cutting

JOHNSTOWN, CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Cambria County Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon cutting this monring for a new business in downtown Johnstown.

Bougie Hair Care Essentials & More officially opened their doors to the public today.

They offer everything, from hair extensions and hair care products, along with handbags and backpacks.

Owner Sylvia Carr says it’s great to be able to bring another business to the downtown area.

“We were at a loss, there were so many businesses that were shutting down, we didn’t have what we needed so I’m excited for all of the businesses that are arriving. We just had a few that opened up already just around the corner so it’s going to bring a lot of people back to the area and that’s what we’re looking forward to.”

She says the shop is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.