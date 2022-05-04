JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Bottle Works Ethnic Arts Center granted scholarships to several high school students as part of the inaugural Student Works Juried Exhibition.

The art show was open to submission for high school students from Bedford, Cambria, Indiana and Somerset Counties.

The award winners are listed below. Best of Grade winners won a $500 cash scholarship and Director’s Choice winners won a scholarship to Bottle Works’ educational programming.

12TH GRADE

o Best of Grade – Trinity Conklin of Chestnut Ridge HS (Recycled Sloth)

o Director’s Choice – Vy Hoang of Chestnut Ridge HS (Sleepover)

o Honorable Mention – Mason Conklin of Bishop McCort (Elk)

11TH GRADE

o Best of Grade – Tehya Dibert of Chestnut Ridge HS (Twin Fish Batik)

o Director’s Choice – Anna Grandus or North Star HS (Hands)

o Honorable Mention – Belle Busch of Chestnut Ridge (elephant)

10TH GRADE

o Best of Grade – Isabella Hillegass of Chestnut Ridge HS (Mother Nature’s Nest)

o Director’s Choice – Karalyn Bailey of Bishop McCort (City)

o Honorable Mention – RJ Shayestch of Bishop McCort (New York)

9TH GRADE

o Best of Grade – Ariana Skebeck of Conemaugh Valley HS (Mom?)

o Director’s Choice – Jaelyn McClintok of Bishop McCort (Jaelyn)

o Honorable Mention – Makaela Hetrick of Chestnut Ridge HS (Blushing Apledoom)

Chesnut Ridge and Conemaugh Valley High School also received an art supplies package valued at $500.

“It is our honor to give a platform to these amazing students,” says Director of Advancement & Operation Melody Tisinger. “It is our mission to continue to provide opportunities for young talents in our area. By hosting exhibitions and events like the Student Works show, lets students know that there is future in creative vocation.”