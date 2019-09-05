Both DAs expect likely homicide charges pending Nalani Johnson’s autopsy results

ALLEGHENY/INDIANA Co. (WTAJ) — The DA release states officials involved in the investigation of the death of Nalani Johnson, including District Attorney Zappala and District Attorney Dougherty, met Wednesday to discuss the case and how they will move forward with it.

While the manner of death has not been determined by Indiana County Coroner Jerry Overman, pending all the results, both District Attorney’s agree that this will likely continue as a homicide investigation.

At the conclusion of the meeting, it was agreed that all of the charges resulting from the investigation will be prosecuted in Allegheny County with the Indiana County District Attorney’s Office having a significant partnership in the prosecution.

The Allegheny County Police Department will remain the lead investigative agency with Westmoreland and Indiana counties, along with the Pennsylvania State Police continuing their involvement as well.