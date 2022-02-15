Boswell parents charged after infant taken to hospital with bruises, burns

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Two people face aggravated assault charges after UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh told state police a one-year-old baby was believed to be an assault victim.

On Sept. 2, 2021, state police in Somerset were told by the hospital that the daughter of 26-year-old Kelsea Truman (mother) and 27-year-old Austin Brant (father) had multiple bruises on her body that were “not sustained normal childhood play and are consistent with inflicted bruises,” according to court documents. The hospital added that there were also burns on her arms that were “consistent with inflicted burns.”

In October, state police noted they spoke with Truman who claimed the baby was in Brant’s care between Aug. 20 and 22. She said there were no bruises or burns while she was in her care, but once she picked the child back up, that’s when she noticed the injuries. The next day, on Aug. 23, Truman took the baby to UPMC Somerset.

Police then interviewed the grandparents of the girl. Police noted both of them claimed Truman was at Brant’s house over the weekend after the daughter had been dropped off and again on the evening of Aug. 21.

On Oct. 8, state police interviewed Brant. He claimed Truman and the grandmother dropped the girl off on Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. Brant added that Truman stayed until 9 p.m., which is when the girl was sleeping. Truman then allegedly returned again on Aug. 21 around 7 p.m.

Brant explained to police the girl’s activities for the weekend, and there was no indication that she could’ve been hurt. On Aug. 22, Brant said he noticed a red mark on her arm near her elbow and on her forehead. Around 2 p.m., Truman allegedly came to pick the girl up without giving Brant a heads up. She took the girl and left before he could speak with her about the markings, police noted.

As a result of the investigation, state police charged both Truman and Brant with endangering the welfare of children, aggravated assault and simple assault.

Truman is behind bars at Somerset County Prison with bail set at $10,000. Brant remains free on unsecured bail of $25,000.

Their preliminary hearings are slated for March 2.