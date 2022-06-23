JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Boswell man was sentenced after pleading guilty in federal court for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine.

United States Attorney Cindy K. Chung announced that 31-year-old Michael Knisely will face 60 months in prison and three years of supervised release.

According to information presented to the court, from on or about April 16, 2021, Knisely possessed with the intent to distribute 500 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing a detectable amount of methamphetamine.

Knisely was also arrested in early 2020 after police were monitoring the Roof Garden Trailer Park and busted six people, including Knisely, with meth and other drugs.

Assistant United States Attorney Arnold P. Bernard, Jr. prosecuted this case on behalf of the government.

Ms. Chung commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Laurel Highlands Resident Agency, FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Cambria County Drug Task Force, and Cambria County District Attorney`s Office for the investigation that led to the successful prosecution of Knisely.